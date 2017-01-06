Myla Rose Saloon opens in Lodge on the Blue (formerly Skier’s Edge) south of Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

At 5.5 miles south of Breckenridge, the lodge formerly known as Skier’s Edge doesn’t see the bustle of Main Street. But its location right off Highway 9 at the base of Mount Quandary was one of the property’s selling points.

“I looked at the area … and saw that there’s a lot of population out here, and a long drive into town,” said its new owner, Kansas City resident Tom Lyons. “It just made sense for the people I have staying here to have something so they can get a bite … and not have to go in to town. To support them, but also the local community, as we are the only commercial property out here.”

Purchased a year ago by Lyons and his company Global Connections, Inc., and renamed Lodge by the Blue, the resort underwent extensive renovations. One of the additions to the lodge was adding a restaurant and bar open to the public as well as guests, called Myla Rose Saloon, named after Lyons’ granddaughter. The Saloon recently opened on Thursday, Dec. 15, and will be open Thursday through Sunday for happy hour and dinner.

UPDATED BUILDING

Just outside of town, the restaurant is a prime location for Blue River residents and Park County commuters, along with offering a convenient dining spot for lodge guests. Purchased as a property for Lyons’ company, Global Connections, the lodge offers one- and two-bedroom suites as well as studios. Global Connections is a member-based travel service, offering 3,500 properties across the world for its members to stay at a discounted rate — although you don’t have to be a member to rent a room at the Lodge.

Lyons is also in the process of purchasing the 40 acres adjacent to the Lodge property, with plans to take only a few acres closest to the resort and add more units.

“I plan to leave it as pristine as possible,” he said.

THE SALOON

Longtime local and Colorado Mountain College culinary program graduate Christian Andersen runs the kitchen and has been working on menu development for the past few months. Offering a full dinner menu of elevated comfort foods, Andersen’s mission with the menu is to buy ingredients rather than products, producing as much of the menu in-house as possible. Using as many locally sourced ingredients as he can find, he is personally adamant about all-natural ingredients.

“I want to continue to use more responsibly sourced products, especially when it comes to proteins,” he said. “My personal vision for food in general is to get away from additives.”

Currently, the menu includes appetizers like house smoked pulled pork sliders and street tacos made with the added touch of homemade tortillas. A natural Colorado bison poutine features short rib, caramelized onions and cheese over hand-cut fries, with a smaller version available on the happy hour menu. It’s comfort food, but taken to the next level, such as adding pork belly croutons to the more traditional Blue River Wedge. Myla’s mac and cheese isn’t just for kids, with three different cheeses and the option of adding pulled pork or crispy fried chicken, it’s an option for anyone looking for a hearty meal. Chef Andersen will offer up a nightly special different from the traditional menu offerings.

“We are going to make it fun for us and fun for the local community to come out and try something they maybe have never tried before, and hopefully we can expand some people’s horizons,” he said. “It’s as much … a job to educate as it is to prepare food.”

With the renovations, a bar area was added, but guests are also encouraged to take their drinks out to the oversized fireplace in the main lounge. With its continued focus on local ingredients, the craft cocktail menu features Colorado spirits such as Breckenridge Distillery and Deerhammer.

“We are being conscious of supporting Colorado businesses,” said Kristin Schuette, general manager of Myla Rose.

So far the response from the community has been encouraging, Schuette said. As she was collecting signatures for a liquor license last December, the feedback from the locals in the area was positive, excited for a new restaurant in their neck of the woods.

“I would love for it to be a comfortable, family place for folks to hang, and locals to meet and gather,” Schuette said. “We hope that us being a family exudes that to our guests, and we can make them feel just as at home as we do here.”