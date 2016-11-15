National collection week for Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Gifts | SummitDaily.com

From Nov. 14–21, Summit County residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these shoebox gifts to children overseas living in extreme poverty or affected by war, disease and natural disaster.

Dillon Community Church, 371 E LaBonte St., Dillon, will serve as a drop-off location for shoebox gift donations open all week.

“This week the community is focused on making a difference in the lives of children facing difficult circumstances,” said Paul Fischbach, southwest regional director for Operation Christmas Child, in a statement. “There is no joy quite like that of giving, and it is an honor to use our resources to let children around the world know they are loved and not forgotten.”

Summit County residents participating are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are linking arms across the country to contribute to the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2016, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children, with more than 2,500 coming from Summit and surrounding cities.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $7 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered. They can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories.