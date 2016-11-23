Next Page Books & Nosh hosts Lisa Travis, Gail Westwood, and Caryn and Peter Boddie Nov. 25-26 | SummitDaily.com

Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco will host two author events over the holiday weekend. On Black Friday, Nov. 25, Lisa Travis will be at the store, co-author of the “Pack-n-Go” series from 2–5 p.m. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, local author Gail Westwood will be present with her book, “Haunted Breckenridge,” as well as Caryn and Peter Boddie of “Lost Ski Areas of Colorado’s Central & Southern Mountains” from 2–4 p.m.

“Pack-n-Go” author Travis has always dreamed of faraway places. Her childhood days of exploring old National Geographic magazines in her attic led her to the world beyond. She studied in Germany, traveled the U.S. in a Volkswagen camper and lived and worked in South Korea. She currently finds ways to pack and go by designing global leadership programs. Her experiences around the world inspired her to write Pack-n-Go Girls stories that deliver positive messages around independence, adventure and global awareness. Travis lives, bikes and skis in Colorado with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Children who stop by Next Page Books & Nosh will have the opportunity to meet Travis. Free coloring pages and crayons will be available while supplies last. Additionally, there will be a prize drawing for a Pack-n-Go Girls playset purse based on the “Austria Adventure: Mystery of the Ballerina Ghost.”

Pack-n-Go Girls engages the imagination of children ages 6 to 9 by introducing them to different countries around the world. Pack-n-Go Girls early chapter book adventures are packed with spooky mysteries, international friendships and lots of fun and easy multicultural learning.

Local author Gail Westwood lives in Summit County and gives historic and haunted walking tours with Breckenridge Tours, a company she owns and operates with local Jamie Cripps. “Haunted Breckenridge,” published in 2015, presents the eerie tales of life and loss of former Summit County residents. It is said the tidy ghost of Sylvia still haunts a building on Main Street, and the spirit of mutilated miner William Goodwin lingers in Blue River. Westwood explores these tales and more in “Haunted Breckenridge.”

In their book, “Lost Ski Areas of Colorado’s Central & Southern Mountains,” the Boddies explore many of the historic runs and areas that were popular over the past century — some near the current resorts of Aspen, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Purgatory, Telluride and Vail — that no longer exist.