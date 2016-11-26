On The Hill: 3 kinks for Turkey Day at the Keystone park (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Keystone is opening terrain left and right for the holiday weekend, including top-to-bottom skiing (no more download!) and an early-season park just above the catwalk entrance to Montezuma lift. Z Griff posts up at the down-flat-down-flat-down rail for an afternoon of jibbing with buds the day after Thanksgiving. You’ve gotta burn off that turkey weight somehow.