On The Hill: Charging E-Chair trees with pow bomb blasts at Breck (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: It’s the weekend after the storm and Z Griff is lapping the Breckenridge trees, just waiting for ski patrol to finish avalanche mitigation and open the high-alpine terrain Breck is known for. He also battles with brutal cold — it barely got above single digits after the storm cleared out — but never fear: this weekend is looking sunny and crisp, with warming temperatures until the next round of snow on Monday or Tuesday.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ in 24 hours, 9″ in 48 hours, 19″ in 7 days

Summit daily field report: Sunny and blue and crispy cold, but it will warm up throughout the day. Going to be excellent conditions out there.

Weather: High of 28 F, low of 13 F. Sunny, but still quite cold so cover up.

Lift lines: The cold will keep some at bay but the warriors will be here.

Breakdown: I love the smell of charges in the morning. Avalanche work yesterday for zones that will open today means goodies in the high alpine. Groomers will be great and the sun is out but it remains pretty cold out there.