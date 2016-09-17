On The Hill: Collective Consciousness art show at Cuppa Joe (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Collective Consciousness art show at Cuppa Joe (video)
Ryan Summerlin September 17, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Z Griff doesn’t just play in the dirt and snow. On Sept. 2, our On The Hill correspondent dropped by Cuppa Joe in Breckenridge for the Collective Consciousness art show. The free and intimate show later that night featured artwork from locals Yana Chikiris and Kelly Fox, including carved wood, paintings and upcycled skateboards.
“Two of my best good buds in the whole world had an art show at Cuppa Joe and I was there as they were setting up,” Z Griff said. “Have a look at the beautiful works of art these two created and the amazing space that is Cuppa Joe.”
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Top tagged #ExploreSummit featured photos
- Ganja-preneurs create customized experiences that combine recreation and marijuana
- Editor’s picks: Summit Daily’s best bets for the weekend
- Genuine Wine & Jazz Festival boasts 32 years at Copper Mountain
- A&E briefs: KSMT to broadcast Denver Broncos Radio Network
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County cellphone coverage woes to continue
- Arapahoe Basin invests $1 million in new base upgrades
- Dillon Reservoir eagle chick, long marooned on island, finally takes flight
- Hike leads kids along fairy forest trail in Breckenridge
- Winter use for highway bypass between Breckenridge and Frisco uncertain