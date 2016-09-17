On The Hill: Collective Consciousness art show at Cuppa Joe (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Z Griff doesn’t just play in the dirt and snow. On Sept. 2, our On The Hill correspondent dropped by Cuppa Joe in Breckenridge for the Collective Consciousness art show. The free and intimate show later that night featured artwork from locals Yana Chikiris and Kelly Fox, including carved wood, paintings and upcycled skateboards.

“Two of my best good buds in the whole world had an art show at Cuppa Joe and I was there as they were setting up,” Z Griff said. “Have a look at the beautiful works of art these two created and the amazing space that is Cuppa Joe.”