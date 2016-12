On The Hill: Early-season powder hunting in the Weston kitty (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: There’s finally snow in them there hills. Z Griff goes on a hunt for early-season powder with the Weston crew in the shop’s custom snowcat. Here’s what they found high up on Vail Pass over the weekend — all before the latest storm brought at least 5″ to Summit County and upwards of 12″ to Eagle County.

Breckenridge snow report: 5″ 25 hours, 5″ 48 hours, 7″ in 7 days, 3″ overnight