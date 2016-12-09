On The Hill: It’s cold, crisp and still snowing in Summit County (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It started snowing this week and, as of Friday morning, it still hasn’t stopped. Breck got 6″ overnight, Copper got 6″ and Keystone came away as the winner with a 9″ and counting. Z Griff takes laps on a cold and crisp morning at Copper Mountain in time to catch the opening of the first North American halfpipe. Next up: Z Griff makes the rounds at Dew Tour, hosted at Peak 8 in Breckenridge today through Sunday. Come make some pow turns and watch the world’s best throw down!