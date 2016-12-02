On The Hill: Mercury and Beaver Run lifts are open for business at Breck (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: The dominoes keep falling across Summit County with new lifts, new terrain and consistent snow (even if it isn’t very deep). Z Griff stops by Breck on Thursday morning for the first chair on Beaver Run SuperChair, and the rumors a little bird told him turned out to be true: Mercury SuperChair is OPEN for the season as of Friday, along with Lower American, Sawmill, Bonanza and Cashier at Peak 9. Here’s to a good weekend. Enjoy!

Breckenridge snow report: 1″ in 24 hours, 1″ in 48 hours, 14″ in 7 days