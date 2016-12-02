On The Hill: Mercury and Beaver Run lifts are open for business at Breck (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Mercury and Beaver Run lifts are open for business at Breck (video)
December 2, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: The dominoes keep falling across Summit County with new lifts, new terrain and consistent snow (even if it isn’t very deep). Z Griff stops by Breck on Thursday morning for the first chair on Beaver Run SuperChair, and the rumors a little bird told him turned out to be true: Mercury SuperChair is OPEN for the season as of Friday, along with Lower American, Sawmill, Bonanza and Cashier at Peak 9. Here’s to a good weekend. Enjoy!
Breckenridge snow report: 1″ in 24 hours, 1″ in 48 hours, 14″ in 7 days
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Mountain chic for mountain chicks: An après ski ensemble
- Frisco celebrates Wassail Days with luminaries, tree lighting and Ugly Sweater Challenge
- Colorado brewers, chefs offer recipes to cook with beer
- On The Hill: Mountain Top Cookie Shop and the birth of Copper’s superpipe (video)
- Summit County dancers perform ‘The Nutcracker Suite’
Trending Sitewide
- Dew Tour cancels modified superpipe with Danny Davis, Kelly Clark for 2016
- Summit County police blotter: Seven-year-old saves face at Copper Mountain Resort
- Number of ski resort fatalities, injuries uncertain with lack of public data or oversight
- Housing Divided, Part 11: Developer draws up blueprint for workforce communities
- Breckenridge Ski Resort reported nine inches while Copper and Keystone claim six