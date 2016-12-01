On The Hill: Mountain Top Cookie Shop and the birth of Copper’s superpipe (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Yep, that delicious smell coming from Center Village at Copper are handmade crepes and cookies from one of the resort’s newest tenants, Mountain Top Cookie Shop. Z Griff stops by for fresh-baked goodness and checks out the bones of the Main Vein superpipe — the first pipe in North America. Catch skiers and snowboarders in action when the pipe officially opens for the 2016 U.S. Revolution Tour stop from Dec. 7-10.