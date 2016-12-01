On The Hill: Mountain Top Cookie Shop and the birth of Copper’s superpipe (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Mountain Top Cookie Shop and the birth of Copper’s superpipe (video)
December 1, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Yep, that delicious smell coming from Center Village at Copper are handmade crepes and cookies from one of the resort’s newest tenants, Mountain Top Cookie Shop. Z Griff stops by for fresh-baked goodness and checks out the bones of the Main Vein superpipe — the first pipe in North America. Catch skiers and snowboarders in action when the pipe officially opens for the 2016 U.S. Revolution Tour stop from Dec. 7-10.
