On The Hill: Nearly a foot of fresh on Breckenridge Z-Chair (video) | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: It started snowing on Wednesday and just hasn’t stopped, with 9 inches (and counting) at the 5 a.m. snow report for Breckenridge Resort. Keystone saw nearly a foot overnight and just about every area is expected to get 1-2 feet before things let up on Friday. Z Griff plays around on E-Chair (aka Z-Chair) as the storm set up shop. Pack your log-light gogs and snorkel!

Breckenridge official report: 4″, 8″, 9″

Arapahoe Basin official report: 16″ in the last 24 hours

Keystone official report: 4″, 11″ 14″

Copper: 9″ in the last 24 hours

Summit Daily field report: The storm rolled in yesterday morning and a good deal fell during the day. The storm ramped up last night and coated the state with big totals. It has been snowing since last night and there stands to be quite a bit on the hill. There’s snow throughout the country, with Mammoth Mountain receiving 4 ft. overnight.

Lift lines: Powder town problems.

Weather: High of 22 degrees F, low of -9 degrees F. Very chilly and snow coming down.

Breakdown: The storm has come to town and set up shop. We are pumped up and I can smell the wax going on those sticks. Going to be great just about everywhere with snow continuing through the day.