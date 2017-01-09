 On The Hill: Next round of pow comes to town with 11″ at Copper (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: It’s starting to get deep, deep and deeper out there as storm No. 2 of January rolls through town. Z Griff gets the freshest of the fresh goods with laps at Copper Mountain’s Spaulding Bowl before the resort saw nearly a foot between Sunday night and Monday morning. And there’s more on the way.

Breckenridge official report: 3″ overnight, 6″ in 24 hours, 7″ in 48 hours, 26″ in 7 days

Summit daily field: It’s been snowing since last night and it’s still snowing heavy, wet flakes.

Weather: High of 37 F, low of 18 F. Blustery and snowy.

Lift lines: Not gonna be bad.

Breakdown: Wet pow coming down and more to come until the weekend.