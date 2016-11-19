On The Hill: Opening day with Nate Dogggg at Keystone | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Opening day with Nate Dogggg at Keystone
November 19, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Z Griff met up with longtime first-chair king, Nate Dogggg, and friends for opening day of the 2016-17 ski season at Keystone Resort on Friday after 5 inches of fresh the night before. There might not be a ton of terrain open, but what they do have is soft and buttery. Can you say slashes and logs for first run?
