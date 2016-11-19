 On The Hill: Opening day with Nate Dogggg at Keystone | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Opening day with Nate Dogggg at Keystone

Special to the DailySpecial to the Daily

VIDEO: Z Griff met up with longtime first-chair king, Nate Dogggg, and friends for opening day of the 2016-17 ski season at Keystone Resort on Friday after 5 inches of fresh the night before. There might not be a ton of terrain open, but what they do have is soft and buttery. Can you say slashes and logs for first run?