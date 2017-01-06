On The Hill: Powder day! Whiteout on Whale’s Tail at Breck (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s been snowing like mad all across the Central Rocky Mountains and Z Griff has been right in the thick of it. He heads out to Whales Tail, Peak 9 and more on the final day of the snowstorm for nearly 2 feet of fresh. By Friday morning, the sun was out and the trees were still coated in frosty white goodness. Believe us: it’s going to be a killer weekend.

Breckenridge snow report: 9″ in 24 hours, 17″ in 48 hours, 19″ in 7 days

Keystone snow report: 6″, 17″, 20″

Copper snow report: 7″, 14″, 16″

Summit Daily field report: It’s a beauty out here with plenty of fresh snow to ride under blue skies. It’s like a March powder day in January.

Weather: High of 17 F, low of 3 F. Calm and sunny but very cold.

Lift lines: Not bad…yet. Get some fresh turns if you can before the weekend crowds arrive.

Breakdown: The sun is shining and the powder is deep. Just don’t forget handwarmers — it’s been in the single digits all morning.