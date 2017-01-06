On The Hill: Powder day! Whiteout on Whale’s Tail at Breck (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Powder day! Whiteout on Whale’s Tail at Breck (snow video)
January 6, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: It’s been snowing like mad all across the Central Rocky Mountains and Z Griff has been right in the thick of it. He heads out to Whales Tail, Peak 9 and more on the final day of the snowstorm for nearly 2 feet of fresh. By Friday morning, the sun was out and the trees were still coated in frosty white goodness. Believe us: it’s going to be a killer weekend.
Breckenridge snow report: 9″ in 24 hours, 17″ in 48 hours, 19″ in 7 days
Keystone snow report: 6″, 17″, 20″
Copper snow report: 7″, 14″, 16″
Summit Daily field report: It’s a beauty out here with plenty of fresh snow to ride under blue skies. It’s like a March powder day in January.
Weather: High of 17 F, low of 3 F. Calm and sunny but very cold.
Lift lines: Not bad…yet. Get some fresh turns if you can before the weekend crowds arrive.
Breakdown: The sun is shining and the powder is deep. Just don’t forget handwarmers — it’s been in the single digits all morning.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- CEO Robb Woulfe talks about the business and the art behind Breckenridge Creative Arts
- On The Hill: Nearly a foot of fresh on Breckenridge Z-Chair (video)
- Just the Facts column: Urban legends of Colorado
- On The Hill: Powder day! Whiteout on Whale’s Tail at Breck (snow video)
- High Altitude Baking: Baked pears with brandy (recipe)
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin skier hanging unconscious from chairlift rescued Wednesday morning
- Missing Leadville backcountry skier dies while being treated for hypothermia
- Skier at Keystone Resort suffers multiple broken bones after alleged hit-and-run collision
- Officials still investigating death from chairlift fall at Ski Granby Ranch
- Arapahoe Basin skier hanging unconscious from chairlift rescued Wednesday morning