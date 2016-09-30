On The Hill: Roastin’ chiles with Z Griff at the Vail Farmers Market | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Roastin’ chiles with Z Griff at the Vail Farmers Market
Ryan Summerlin September 30, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: The Vail Farmers Market has it all: finger foods (40 total!), drink, produce, skateboards from Colorado Skateboards, art from local vendors and Guerrero’s hand-roasted chiles. Z Griff makes the rounds earlier this summer in time for the final farmers market of the year this weekend. For a full vendor list, plus all the other fun stuff for families to stay out of trouble (or get into some), see the Vail Farmers Market website.
