On The Hill: Snow has arrived at Copper Mountain Resort (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: What’s that? Your facemask is covered in frost for once? And just like that it feels like winter in Summit County. The snow rolled in early this past weekend, and by Sunday morning Z Griff was out at Copper Mountain freezing his mask off as the storm kept rolling. Breck opened with 9 inches Monday morning and it’s still snowing. Things are getting better out there.

Stay tuned for regular new On The Hill episodes coming in December. Until then follow @zgriff on IG and tag #othwzg when you post.