On The Hill: #tbt to 2016 CAIC Benefit Bash in Breck with Z Griff (video) | SummitDaily.com

VIDEO: We throw it back to the biggest pre-season party in Breck: the 2016 CAIC Benefit Bash, hosted by Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to raise funds for avy safety programs, the CAIC app, forecasters, upgrades and more, all in the name of keeping backcountry travelers safe. Oh, and it’s also one hell of a party.