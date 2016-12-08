On The Hill: #tbt to 2016 CAIC Benefit Bash in Breck with Z Griff (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: #tbt to 2016 CAIC Benefit Bash in Breck with Z Griff (video)
December 8, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: We throw it back to the biggest pre-season party in Breck: the 2016 CAIC Benefit Bash, hosted by Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to raise funds for avy safety programs, the CAIC app, forecasters, upgrades and more, all in the name of keeping backcountry travelers safe. Oh, and it’s also one hell of a party.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- On The Hill: Early-season powder hunting in the Weston kitty (video)
- Big Beers festival moves to Breckenridge, reorganizes as a nonprofit
- Summit Right Brain: Photographer Stephen Johnson captures birds in flight, showcases work in Keystone gallery
- Tips for cutting down a Christmas tree and care in Summit County
- Powder Awards hosted in Breckenridge
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Resorts’ partner submits Keystone workforce housing proposal
- Summit County mulls deed-restriction exceptions
- Summit Daily letters: Frisco Town Council rushes to build superblock on Main Street
- Breckenridge puts new water plant on hold after getting $50 million estimate
- Housing Divided, Part 12: Renters vulnerable in disputes with landlords