On The Hill: Dispatches from Snowboard the Block and 1st chair at A-Basin (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Dispatches from Snowboard the Block and 1st chair at A-Basin (video)
October 31, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: Z Griff is back for the 2016-17 ski season, and even if it still feels like August out there he started making the pre-season rounds to get amped for the first real snow of the winter. First up, he stopped by the annual Snowboard on the Block festival in mid-October for urban riding and video premieres in the heart of downtown Denver. Next, he made the early-morning trip to Arapahoe Basin on Oct. 21 to join Trailer Tom, Justin Smith and Seth Hill for the first chair of the North American ski season.
