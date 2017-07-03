Photo gallery: Breckenridge Street Arts Festival features outdoor murals, performances | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Creative Art’s three-day Street Arts Festival is a celebration of street, pavement and graffiti arts that began Sunday at noon, and continues through July 4 in Breckenridge, Colorado. Breckenridge’s Creative Arts District is filled with outdoor murals, chalk installations, performances, workshops, pop-up art features and chalk art contests. The festival is open to the public and is free of charge. Along with art performances, there will also be dance showcases featuring hip-hop, freestyle break-dancing and DJs. Numerous well-known graffiti artists and chalk artists are in attendance all three days. Come watch creations come to life on surfaces you wouldn’t expect. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

Watch a timelapse video from the festival, click below: