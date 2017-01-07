Photos and video from Summit County’s big snow week | SummitDaily.com

This week brought plenty of snow to Summit County, along with some frigid temperatures following the storm on Friday. Forecasters at OpenSnow predict some moderate precipitation today, and another storm, identical to this past week’s, to come Tuesday.

Here are the 72-hour totals reported by ski resorts in the area for the midweek storm, with Arapahoe Basin taking the lead.

Arapahoe Basin: 28 inches

Loveland: 26 inches

Keystone: 20 inches

Breckenridge: 18 inches

Beaver Creek: 17 inches

Copper Mountain: 15 inches