Photos: Denver artist creates mural for Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage
October 7, 2017
Denver artist Mike Graves was in Silverthorne this week at the town's new Performing Arts Center, spray-painting a mural for the outdoor stage.
Graves is a multi-disciplinary artist, focusing on a large range of mediums, including paintings, illustrations, murals and art figures, according to his bio. His goal is to paint whimsical, bright character-based work that brings people joy and helps them feel like a child again. His art has been seen in Hawaii, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix, Miami, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Canada, Australia and the U.K.
