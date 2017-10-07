Photos: Denver artist creates mural for Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor stage

Denver artist Mike Graves was in Silverthorne this week at the town's new Performing Arts Center, spray-painting a mural for the outdoor stage.

Graves is a multi-disciplinary artist, focusing on a large range of mediums, including paintings, illustrations, murals and art figures, according to his bio. His goal is to paint whimsical, bright character-based work that brings people joy and helps them feel like a child again. His art has been seen in Hawaii, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix, Miami, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Canada, Australia and the U.K.