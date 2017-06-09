Photos: Epic Discovery Opening Day | SummitDaily.com

Photos: Epic Discovery Opening Day
June 9, 2017
Several hundred feet below the snowpack line, visitors young and not-yet-old donning shorts and t-shirts explore the opening day of the theme park at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8 base on Friday afternoon. Formerly known as Breckenridge Fun Park, Epic Discovery offer similar past year rides with additional "learn through play" themes to educate visitors about the White Pine National Forest ecosystem and its history. From panning for gemstones to zipping through the alpine forest on either a self-control roller coaster or a zip-line, the summer long high-altitude theme park will be open until September 10.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Breckenridge Backstage to kick off summer season with ‘The Producers’
- Plan your Summit County weekend: Brew Fest kicks off summer celebrations
- Video: Dillon hosts first Farmers Market of the summer season
- GoPro Mountain Games brings bikes, boats, SUPs, slacklines and 70,000 people to Vail June 8-11
- NRO again hosts the Cajun Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge Epic Discovery opens for summer on June 9 with ziplines, alpine coaster and more
- Popular Dickey Day Use Area near Frisco on Highway 9 closes indefinitely for hikers, bikers on June 8
- Breckenridge ambulance dispute enters stalemate as fire district digs in
- Faces of Hope, Part 3: A brother’s death put Summit County woman on to a path to enlightenment
- VIDEO: Steamboat police body cam, reports shed light on Yampa River death