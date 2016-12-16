Photos from Frisco, Colorado, Ugly Sweater Challenge | SummitDaily.com

Photos from Frisco, Colorado, Ugly Sweater Challenge
December 16, 2016
The snow was falling fast and thick as the contestants — both human and canine — arrived at the Frisco Nordic Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, scene of this year’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Challenge.
The competition included a trek through deep powder along the 1.5 km course where style and finesse were key; target practice, weaving between Christmas trees, a wreath toss and limbo bar were obstacles confronting the contestants along the route.
Among those competing: Santa holding hands with a dinosaur, two young elves twinkling with sparkling lights, a couple trapped in one single large sweater, and various dogs with ribbons, bows, colorful jackets, and reindeer antlers.
Cookies and milk were waiting for all race contestants, and awards were given out for the Most Ugly Holiday Sweater based on cheers from the crowd of on-lookers on this wintery afternoon.
All adjourned to Greco’s for refreshments, adult beverages and further revelry.
