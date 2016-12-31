Photos: Spending the holidays in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Summit County offers some of the most spectacular views and wintertime activities in the country. Both locals and visitors took advantage of the recent snow and winter recreational facilities around the county to enjoy all that Summit has to offer. Over in Breckenridge, the Stephen C. West Ice Arena was busy as both hockey players and figure skaters took to the ice to practice their skills on either the indoor ice arena or the newly covered outdoor skating rink. Down the street at Carter Park, the free sledding hill was busy with toboggans, sleds and whatever visitors could find to slide down the hill. But perhaps the most fun was had by the four-legged visitors to the dog park, who frolicked in the snow chasing balls, or simply rolled over and over in the snow.

Meanwhile, the Frisco Adventure Park was filled to capacity with fans of all ages enjoying the tubing hill and other winter activities. The most popular accessory for many as they slid down the hill seemed to be a cellphone to capture the experience on video. And over at Summit Cove, Dillon Reservoir had a variety of locals and visitors trying their skills at ice fishing. Two local guide companies were on the lake providing instruction: Big Ed’s Fishing Adventure and Alpine Fishing Adventures. So no matter what winter activity might be your favorite, you can certainly find it in Summit County at the moment.