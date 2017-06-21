Food news: Pig out at Keystone; sip big beers at Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com

This weekend marks the seventh annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival. The event, scheduled from 1 p.m. on June 24 through 6 p.m. on June 25, boasts that it will bring 3,000 pounds of bacon to River Run Village in Keystone. Festival goers can participate in free seminars, including Makin' Bacon, Camp Bacon, The Art of Building Bourbon and Whiskey and Earn Your Bacon Diploma.

Leading these seminars are certified bacon instructors, a renowned chef and a Jim Beam specialist. There is also a bacon-eating contest on Saturday if participants really want to test their bacon-loving chops.

Entry to the festival is free. Tasting tickets start at $20 and go up to $55 for the highest tasting tier. There are plenty of food and craft alcohol vendors to redeem tickets at. Finally, there are numerous live music performances to enjoy, including One Flew West, Coaltown Reunion, Panda's and People, Mike Clark and the Sugar Sounds and two nights of Hell's Belles, an ACDC cover band. The event will benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, a local organization that works to protect our National Forest lands. For more information, visit WarrenStation.com.

CHEERS TO BIG BEERS

Get ready to be ambushed with great beer, cheesy comfort food and top-notch films at Copper Mountain this weekend. The inaugural Attack of the Big Beers Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and June 25. It's a two-day festival that brings together the best of craft beer, a delectable menu of artisan grilled cheese sandwiches and a series of films produced by Rocky Mountain filmmakers.

From noon to 5 p.m. both days participants can sample beers and in the evenings, attendees can enjoy movies brought by Big Loud Films and the Denver Film Collective.

"After a day of enjoying great food and drinks, sitting down to a movie is the perfect thing to do," said Olivia Carmel, the film festival director. Souvenir tasting glasses are available for $5 in advance or on the day of the event.

Tasting tickets are $1 each, with most samples ranging in cost from two to four tickets. The film festival is free. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.