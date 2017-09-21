Plan your Summit County weekend: 1Run, Trivia, Strings, Ciders and Sours

Rocky Mountain Events is calling all cider and wild ale lovers to this Saturday's Strings, Ciders and Sours Festival in Breckenridge. Nestled in Main Street Station below Peak 9, there will be hand-crafted ciders, a sours garden and two bluegrass bands performing. Meadow Mountain Bluegrass, the festival opener, is a folk and bluegrass band that claims Vail as its hometown. The band has received much acclaim this year as winners of the 2017 Rockygrass band competition, winners of the 2017 UllrGrass band competition and third place finalists at the legendary Telluride Bluegrass Festival this year. The band explores traditions of Swedish fiddle music, acoustic jazz, old-time and classical. Meadow Mountain is set to take the stage at 2 p.m., with High Five to follow at 4 p.m. High Five is a local four-piece ensemble. The band members come from a wide variety of musical backgrounds, and combine their bluegrass, reggae, folk, Americana, trance, Afro-Cuban and rock influences for a rich, diverse sound. Guests will receive a commemorative glass with their $40 ticket, as well as unlimited tastings at this grand mixology. For a full food pairing menu, tickets or more information, visit RockyMtnEvents.com.

Tap Into History

In conjunction with Outer Range Brewery, the Frisco Historic Park and Museum is hosting a pub-style trivia night featuring an American cinema theme. The questions in this Sunday's trivia night are focused on iconic films that are rooted in the Old West. It's free to play in teams or solo. Teams can consist of up to five people. Winning teams get Outer Range Brewing Co. merchandise and fun prizes from the Frisco Historic Park & Museum. Bonus round winners get free beer. Trivia night starts at 6 p.m. at Outer Range Brewery in Frisco.

Out Run Diabetes

1Run is an attainable run/walk to show solidarity in the fight to cure diabetes taking place this Saturday, Sept. 23. One mile is a start, and a length that anyone can see themselves working up to. This event is designed to simplify running and make it an attainable starting point for those who haven't run in a while or those who have never run. Regardless if you are type-1, type-2, pre-diabetes or non-diabetic, running benefits everyone's health. 1Run starts and finishes at Base Camp shopping center in Frisco. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run takes off at 9:30 a.m. There will be presentations by Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos from the Ebert Family Clinic, Susan Fairweather from Kaiser Permanente Community Relations, Doug Masiuk, founder of 1Run.org, as well as diabetic children from the county. For more information, visit OutRunDiabetes.org.