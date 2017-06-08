Plan your Summit County weekend: Brew Fest kicks off summer celebrations | SummitDaily.com

Just because Summit County is known for its ski resorts doesn't mean its summers pale in comparison. Summers here are loaded with beer, food and music festivals galore. The Lake Dillon Brew Fest and Concert starts at 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Dillon Marina Park. Colorado's world-class breweries will gather to serve up craft beers all day long.

Tickets to this Brewers Guild Brew Tasting are $35 per person. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, a nonprofit association that advocates at the state Legislature on behalf of Colorado's craft brewers.

The free live music begins at 5 p.m. The live music acts include multi-instrumentalist Tiffany Christopher. At 7 p.m., headliner The Randy Hansen Experience will take the stage, playing the music of Jimi Hendrix.

Last blast at the Basin

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is the last Colorado mountain still open for the season. Closing day is this Sunday. The ski area closed its operations this week, but is reopening from Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Call me Cajun

The Climax Molybdenum Company presents the fourth annual Cajun Crawfish Boil to benefit the National Repertory Orchestra Friday at Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. General admission patrons are admitted at 6:30 p.m.

The Lost Cajun Restaurant will provide the food, handcrafted beer will come from Broken Compass Brewing and Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery will serve cocktails and Olive Fusion will offer tastings of its products.

There will also be silent auction items to bid on throughout the evening. Music will be provided by Tony Trahan and the BlueKrewe. Tickets are $55 for VIP and $40 for GA. For ticket purchase and questions, call 970-547-3100 or visit NROMusic.com

The big BLAM

BLAM (Beer, Local Art and Music) is a celebration of local artists taking place at Keystone's Warren Station Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Eighteen local artists have been chosen to display and sell their artwork at the BLAM celebration. Each of the artists will be available to discuss their process with guests. Tickets are $5 and benefit Defender of Wildlife, one of the premier environmental nonprofits in the state. The art on display will include photography, paintings, woodwork and custom snowboards. Food from Sauce on the Blue and Inxpot will be available for purchase. Thai ice cream from Stir Pan Creamery will be served throughout the course of the evening. Some of Summit's best musicians will perform, including singer-songwriter Glenda Luck, Zuma Road and DJ Rude Boi. Local artists include Hannah Chavez, Alicia Dolbashian, Jim Smith, Brian Blamey, Joshua Doolittle, Mountain Smith Carpentry, Alex Neuschaefer, Jeremy Greene, Brandi Violetta and Old Gold Vintage.

A movie and a movement

As part of Summit Interfaith Council's Second Sundays Film Series there will be a showing of "Beyond Our Differences" by Peter Bisanz at Colorado Mountain College this Sunday. The film starts at 7 p.m. in the Paul and Eileen Finkel Auditorium. "Beyond Our Differences" calls upon key religious leaders, politicians and luminaries in their fields to tackle the toughest and most complex issues in the modern age. The film asks these leaders what it is that inspires them to affect positive change. Following the showing there will be a panel discussion in which leaders talk about global issues with the audience. In hosting these discussions, Summit Interfaith Council strives to promote conversation among the faith communities of Summit County. For more information, contact Terese Kiel at Tkpropmgmt@aol.com.

The Weekend is the arts and entertainment column for the Summit Daily News, focused on fun weekend happenings in Summit County. Email clewis@summitdaily.com with event information.