Plan your Summit County weekend: Wine, dine and play at the Breckenridge Wine Classic

Beerunch Hike: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., Spencer’s Beaver Run Resort. Rise and shine with this refreshing fall hike and brunch. Following the hike, Elevation Beer Co. will be serving creative breakfast beers, beermosas and beer cocktails.

The Grand Tasting: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., The Riverwalk Center. Patrons can enjoy an impressive selection of hundreds of domestic and international wines, premium craft beer and spirits, gourmet local food purveyors and live music.

All That Sparkles: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12:30 p.m., Giampietros Pasta and Pizzeria. Champagne may still be the finest sparkling beverage in the world, but Cremants from Alsace, Italian Prosecco, sparkling from California, and Spanish Cavas are quickly closing that gap. Take a worldly tour of different sparkling wines alongside a variety of ‘surf and turf’ small plates.

If the Wine Matters, So Does the Glass: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m., Breckenridge Community Center. At Riedel’s Comparative Wine Glass Workshop learn how a varietal-specific glass becomes the wine’s ‘loudspeaker,’ transmitting the message of the beverage to the senses.

Pinot Passport Hike: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., Spencer’s at Beaver Run Resort. Hit the trails with a guided tour that explores the stunning backcountry. Afterwards enjoy a paired lunch with an introduction to the Pinot Noir varietal from the terroir of Burgundy, California, Oregon and New Zealand.

Stroll Breckenridge: Friday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m., Main Street Breckenridge. Stroll Breckenridge takes patrons on a tour of Main Street highlighting the art galleries and historical landmarks of the picturesque ski town. Each stop presents a different selection of wines, beers, or spirits.

Wine, dine and play

Team Player Productions, the producer of the second annual Breckenridge Wine Classic, stresses that the event is not just about sipping wine. The event combines the active lifestyle that Colorado is known for with fine wines, craft beer, spirits and food tastings. This year's Wine Classic spans four days, from Sept. 14-17, in varying locations throughout downtown Breckenridge. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor wear, so that after a nice hike or bike ride, guests can reward themselves with wine.

The 2017 Wine Classic is broken into several events, including a Farm to Fork Wine Dinner; Emerging Stars Luncheon: Looking Beyond Napa and Bordeaux; Mamma Mia! Italian Immersion; Stroll Breckenridge; Best of the Fest Tasting; Pinot Passport Hike; All That Sparkles Luncheon; Local Flavor Wine and Cheese Pairing; If The Wine Matters, So Does the Glass Seminar; The Grand Tasting; The Wine Classic After Party; Beerunch Hike and the Hair of the Dog Fat Bike Ride. Over four days there will be over 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries and locally made products. In attendance will be master sommeliers, executive chefs as well as wine enthusiasts and foodies.

One of the master sommeliers at this year's Wine Classic is Sean Razee, the general manager of Artisanal Wine & Spirits of Colorado, a premium wine branch of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, a wine and spirits wholesaler with a diverse portfolio of wine producers. This is Razee's second time serving as one of the presenting experts at the Classic. He helped choose wines for Thursday night's Farm to Fork dinner at Ten Mile Station as well as the Emerging Stars luncheon at Hearthstone Restaurant.

"I will be presenting wines and going into depth on the topic of food and wine pairing. Additionally, I'll be attending and serving wine at both the Best of the Fest tasting and the VIP Grand Tasting. I often mingle with the guests to discuss wine producers and offer insight to inquisitive patrons," said Sean Razee.

Each event in the Wine Classic offers guests an opportunity to try wines that go beyond the basics. Careful selection is the basis behind each of the luncheons, seminars and tastings. The whole weekend should be a journey for all that attend.

"The Breckenridge Wine Classic takes place when the fall mountain weather is exceptional and the trees are incredibly beautiful. Breckenridge is one of the coolest mountain towns in the state, and this wine event offers numerous outdoor opportunities infused with some really great wine seminars and wine producers," Razee said.

For more information, tickets or full schedule of the Wine Classic, visit BreckenridgeWineClassic.com.

Motown Memory Tribute

Local nonprofit Domus Pacis Family Respite is hosting an evening of classic soul and old-school rhythm and blues from Ron Ivory and the One on One quartet along with the Miles Apart Band. The Motown show is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Tickets are $35 for GA and $45 for VIP. The proceeds benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite. For tickets or more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

'Pretty fire' at arts center

This Friday, Sept. 15, Lake Dillon Theater Company is performing the opening night of their latest show, "Pretty Fire," at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. The story focuses on two young sisters as they navigate through life while living in the dual landscapes of Albany, New York, and Rosignol Hill, Georgia, in the '50s. There are more than a dozen memorable characters woven together in one family's dynamic story. Lyrically told yet filled with earthy humor, "Pretty Fire" is the heartwarming tale of mid-century African-American life and a family's journey of love, struggle and triumph. Catch "Pretty Fire" from now until Sept. 24 at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. For tickets or more information, visit LakeDillonTheatre.org.

Local Love

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be community tables set up on the Frisco Bay Marina lawn this Sunday, Sept. 17. Frisco is hosting their second annual Fall Local's Party and Brunch to celebrate the end of the summer season. There will be $5 food and drink specials from Tavern West, the Island Grill, New Belgium and Breckenridge Distillery. Bloody Marys, mimosas and traditional brunch food will be featured. The Alcapones, self-described as "ska, reggae and folkadelic" will provide live music inspired by mountain living. The Boulder-based is an eight-piece band with a mix of vocal and instrumental music that brings a new-school feel to what was made popular in Jamaica in the '60s. Every 30 minutes there will be chances to win boating adventures, from stand-up paddleboard rentals to pontoon boat rentals. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

10 Barrel Beer Dinner

In conjunction with Witchcraft, Copper Mountain Resort is hosting a beer-pairing dinner on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $69, which includes the five-course meal with beer pairings and a trip through their haunted house. All dishes on the menu will be paired with one of 10 Barrel Brewing Company's beers. On the menu is a series of appetizers: Mexican meatballs, mole and cotija cheese, roasted chili relleno, avocado creme, cocount fried shrimp, as well as sweet chili amd orange sauce.

The menu also includes golden peach gazpacho, fried jalapeno and basil chimichurri paired with the Cucumber Crush Sour; watercress, beemster gouda, grilled watermelon, candied almonds, roasted shallot sherry vinaigrette paired with the Out of Office Lager; braised beef short rib with horseradish and parsnips, whipped yukon gold potatoes, roasted fall root vegetable and caramelized cipollini onions paired with the Double Mosaic IPA; key lime goat cheese tart with blueberry compote paired with the Pub Beer Lager.

The dinner will be hosted on the Lower Level of the Copper Conference Center, and guests are urged to park in the Flyer Lot. Those that do not wish to enter the haunted house are welcomed early to taste appetizers. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.