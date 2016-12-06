Powder Awards hosted in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

The 17th annual Powder Awards will this year be hosted in Breckenridge on Thursday, Dec. 8. Celebrating the best in skiing cinematography, photography and athletic achievement, the Powder Awards brings its 16-year history to the newly revamped Winter Dew Tour. With the ski awards event opening the weekend, the Dew Tour establishes its new festival-style format with a blend of awards’ shows, music, on-snow events and action sports culture. The event also showcases readers’ favorite skiers with the annual Powder Poll.

Highlighting the best ski films and athletes of the year, the Powder Awards will be at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, and is open to the public. Tickets are $12 general admission and can be purchased at breckcreate.org. Doors open at 7:15, with the awards beginning at 8 p.m. For more information go to PowderAwards.com.