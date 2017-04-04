Q&A: Summit High School actress, singer thrives on full schedule | SummitDaily.com

Info: Both performances begin at 7 p.m. There will be a special guest appearance by Claire Davidson, a high school senior and the 2017 Summit Choral Soceity’s scholarship winner. Admission is free.

Where: Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon on Monday and Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday

What: Two performances of “A World of Adventure,” presented by Summit Choral Society and Summit High School Choirs

As Summit High School senior Claire Davidson prepared last week to take the stage one final time for her school, she didn't expect to be at all nervous when the curtains came open.

Upbeat, driven and focused, the 18-year-old actress, singer and top-tier student is a four-year veteran of the school's theater program, and she's certainly no stranger to the limelight. Memorizing her lines and spending numerous hours rehearsing them with the cast before the show, Davidson drew a leading role in the production "We Will Rock You," but at the group's second-to-last rehearsal, she said she didn't feel like she had anything to worry about.

In fact, she was rearing to go and, in the play that opened Thursday and wrapped up Sunday afternoon, she did an amazing job by others' accounts with the part that called upon her signing and acting talents.

Davidson will soon be back in action, as she showcases her vocal chords again for two upcoming performances with the Summit Choral Society — the first Monday at Lord of the Mountains Church in Dillon and then again Tuesday at SHS in Breckenridge. Both begin at 7 p.m.

The show being presented by the Summit Choral Society and SHS choirs is called "A World of Adventure," and it will include choral music from faraway places like Kenya, Italy, Japan, France and Scandinavia, complete with an American spiritual.

Additionally, the group also awards one scholarship annually to a graduating senior, and after auditioning for the accolade and being selected as the winner, Davidson will also be honored during the performance by the society as its 2017 scholarship recipient.

In many ways, Davidson is much like the character she played in her school's spring musical, whom she described as "literal, focused and to the point."

Davidson is so focused on her work, in fact — be it acting, singing or one of her many other extracurriculars — that the best place to catch her for an interview was at rehearsals for the musical.

She had a lot going on, but in between warm-ups and rehearsals, the young actress paused for a quick second to answer a few questions with the Summit Daily News.

Summit Daily News: Take me through some of your extracurricular activities, the clubs your involved in.

Claire Davidson: I'm actually president of speech and debate, and I'm one of six people we're sending to nationals in June. I have been part of the music and theater program for all four years now. I've been a part of choir for three years. I'm a part of the international baccalaureate program here at the high school.

SDN: What's your GPA?

CD: I have a 4.3 GPA.

SDN: So you have some college credits already?

CD: Yes, I do. It's just been great. I was also a Boettcher finalist and a National Merit finalist, and I'm now just waiting to find out where I'll go to school.

SDN: What schools are you considering?

CD: I'm looking at a bunch of East Coast schools. The University of Denver, University of Michigan, those are my big choices right now, and then the really pretty Ivy Leagues, too.

SDN: The Summit Choral Society is honoring you as an outstanding young individual. How does that make you feel?

CD: That's amazing. I loved being a part of Summit Choral Society, singing with them. I'm just really honored that I will be able to use this scholarship to help further my music career through college.

SDN: You're a pretty busy person. How do you manage?

CD: I got a lot going on, but I enjoy every part of it.