Q&A with home brewer and judge at Big Beers festival in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Q&A with home brewer and judge at Big Beers festival in Breckenridge
December 29, 2016
Robert Hall is a homebrewer who will be entering several beers in next week’s Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival held in Breckenridge. The Laramie, Wyoming, resident has been crafting his technique for decades, and will also be one of the judges at the homebrew competition, judging styles in different categories from the ones he’s entered.
Summit Daily News: What type of beer are you entering in the competition? Have you entered this competition before?
Robert Hall: Several Belgian styles including a Belgian Tripel, Belgian Single, Belgian Strong Dark. Double IPA also. I have entered this competition for seven years previously with varying success. This is a difficult competition to win a medal.
SDN: How long have you been a homebrewer?
RH: I have been brewing for 26 years and judging beer for 23 years.
SDN: What first got you into the activity?
RH: Friends in college were brewing, it looked liked fun, and we made beer that we liked better than what we could buy.
SDN: What is the most challenging aspect of homebrewing?
RH: Translating an idea in my head of how I want a beer to taste into a recipe and a process. I want my favorite beers to be the ones that I brew.
SDN: What advice would you give to someone just starting out?
RH: Buy a book, buy good ingredients, keep equipment really clean and use simple recipes. Get advice on your beer and brewing and drink lots of different types of beer.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Breckenridge Ski Resort opens new restaurant on Peak 7
- 2016 Year in Review: Food & drink business openings in Summit County
- Summit Right Brain: Confronting the taboo subject of death with Karen Wyatt
- Are you a Breckenridge local? Take this quiz to find out
- Book review: “Do Unto Animals,” by Tracey Stewart
Trending Sitewide
- One dies following chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch
- Around 25 cars involved in two pileups on I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel
- Records show man injured in Frisco police shooting has criminal past in Minnesota
- Outer Range Brewing Co. opens in Frisco next to Whole Foods
- Breckenridge Ski Resort opens new restaurant on Peak 7