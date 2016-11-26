Race of the Santas, Lighting of Breckenridge schedule | SummitDaily.com

The town of Breckenridge gets into the holiday spirit the first weekend in December with a variety of activities, from the Handmade Holiday in the Arts District to the Lighting of Breckenridge. On Saturday, Dec. 3, hundreds of Santas race down Main Street for the annual Race of the Santas. Below is a schedule of activities for the weekend.

Handmade Holiday, Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4

Activities will take place at the Breckenridge Arts District; Friday, Dec. 2: 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3: noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 4: noon to 4 p.m.

A winter open house where guests can stroll the Breckenridge Arts District campus to meet local artisans, tour open studios and create one-of-kind, hand-crafted holiday gifts. Presented in conjunction with the Lighting of Breckenridge.

Race of the Santas, Saturday, Dec. 3

Join hundreds of holiday enthusiasts of all ages, dressed in festive costumes, to race down historic Main Street, Breckenridge. Those who can withstand the thin mountain air are encouraged to start at the front of the pack, as the top finishers will be awarded Ullr helmets and prize packages. Not a runner? Walk, jog or skip through the six-block course. Children dressed in holiday costumes are welcome to join their parents in the Santa Race. All proceeds benefit the local charity, the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Lighting of Breckenridge, Dec. 3

Noon to 6 p.m.: Check out the Handmade Holiday Craft Market where you can pick up some unique gifts including jewelry, ceramics, candles and more in the Breckenridge Arts District located on Washington Avenue just off Main Street.

2–3:30 p.m.: Summit Choral Society will be singing timeless holiday classics in the Blue River Plaza.

3–3:45 p.m.: Gather in Main Street Station Plaza with the dogs before the Bernese Mountain Dog Parade. There will be light refreshments, free Santa dog costumes for people who would like to join in the parade (because even the extra large is way too small to fit a Berner).

3:30–7 p.m.: Holiday carols by the “Jingle Singers” will be strolling Main Street in Victorian costumes, singing classics and a fun modern spin on old favorites

3:45–4:10 p.m.: The Bernese Mountain Dog Parade will march up Main Street from Main Street Station Plaza to the Blue River Plaza. Anyone is welcome to join with their dog and be an honorary Berner for the day.

4:15 p.m.: Race of the Santas starts on Main Street by the Blue River Plaza. Registration and bib pick-up in the Breckenridge Welcome Center located at 203 S. Main St. starting at 2 p.m.

4:30 p.m.: Free hot cocoa and cookies in the Blue River Plaza

5:15 p.m.: Santa makes an early visit to Breckenridge to light the town tree. Don’t miss the moment when Breckenridge turns on the lights and turns up the holiday spirit as Santa flips the switch in the Blue River Plaza just outside the Breckenridge Welcome Center at 203 S. Main St.

5:30–7 p.m.: Visits with Santa at the Barney Ford Museum, 111 E. Washington Ave. Let the little ones share their holiday wishes with Santa and take a photo in the beautifully decorated Barney Ford House.

6:30 p.m.: After party with pasta bar at the Village at Breckenridge (535. S. Park Ave.), cost $25 per person, dogs welcome.

Fat Bike Open

Celebrate the opening of the Gold Run Nordic Center — now welcoming fat bikes to groomed trails three days a week — with free demos (starting at noon) and a casual race.

Schedule compiled by Breckenridge Tourism Office.