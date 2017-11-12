A-Basin opens uphill access Saturday afternoon
November 12, 2017
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its uphill access for the first time this ski season Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m.
In a statement, A-Basin said it intends to have uphill access open in the morning proor to lift operating hours as well.
Uphill access will remain closed during the ski area's normal operating hours.
A-Basin advises skiers and snowboarders to check their website for current statuses of uphill access, at ArapahoeBasin.com/snow and scrolling to the bottom of the page.
The ski area also said uphill access can be affected by mountain operations like avalanche mitigation and winch cat grooming.
A-Basin's first "Rise 'n' Shine Rando" will be this Tuesday morning.
