LSC’s Dasha Romanov takes 2nd overall at USSA U-16 Nationals, plus USASA Nationals snowboard results | SummitDaily.com

| Team Summit results |

USASA National Championship | Copper Mountain, April 1-12

The final snowboard and freeski event on the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association calendar, hosted at Copper Mountain Resort from April 1-12. Events include halfpipe, slopestyle and rail jams for skiers and snowboarders, plus skiercross, boardercross, snowboard slalom and snowboard giant slalom.

The following are top Team Summit results only. Check back over the next two weeks for results and photos from all teams.

USASA Week 1 — snowboard results

1. Ellie Duchow, youth women (14-15) slopestyle

1. Caleb Dhawornvej, boys (9 and younger) rail jam

2. Lily Dhawornvej, Ruggie girls (7 and younger) halfpipe

3. Ellie Weiler, youth women (14-15) slopestyle

Team Summit moguls and big mountain skiers keep winning in spring

The season ain't over yet for Team Summit freeskiers.

In early April, Team Summit alum Griffin Moller qualified for the Freeride World Tour series in in Europe. This is his first trip to a pro-level FWT series event.

In moguls news, Tori Ware and Tanner Murphy made the top-16 for duals at the U.S. Freestyle Nationals in Steamboat Springs from March 29 to April 2.

| Loveland Ski Club results |

GS Spectacular | Beaver Creek, April 1-2

A two-day series of giant slalom races, held at Beaver Creek on April 1-2. The event drew more than 200 male and female skiers from across Colorado.

U-16 girls GS, April 1

1. Alexandra Blair, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club — 2:25.81

2. Soneva Scott, Loveland Ski Club — 2:26.64

3. Josephine Trueblood, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 2:26.91

U-16 girls GS, April 2

1. Soneva Scott, Loveland Ski Club — 2:32.11

2. Josephine Trueblood, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail — 2:32.30

3. Alexandra Blair, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club — 2:33.09

LSC's Dasha Romanov takes 2nd overall for age group at U-16 Nationals in Sugarloaf

Loveland Ski Club superstar Dasha Romanov enjoyed a fantastic week of racing in her first trip to U-16 Nationals, held at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, Maine, in late March and early April. Romanov was sixth overall in slalom and first for competitors born between 2002 and 2003. She also took fourth in giant slalom for her birth year and finished the weekend at second overall in the same division. Keep an eye on her next season — she's only getting better.