On The Hill: Z Griff on the eve of opening day (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Z Griff on the eve of opening day (video)
November 18, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: On the Thursday before Keystone, Copper and Breckenridge opened for the 2016-17 season, Z Griff made rounds through Breck as snow began flying and the air turned electric. There’s something inherently calm and thoughtful about a pre-opening day snowstorm, and there’s no better way to prepare for the long-awaited start of winter than yoga in his hometown. See you on the slopes!
Trending In: Recreation
Trending Sitewide
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70 near Silverthorne
- Breckenridge Ski Resort opens on Nov. 19, a day after Keystone Resort
- Live coverage of the snowstorm that saved the Colorado ski season