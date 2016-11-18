 On The Hill: Z Griff on the eve of opening day (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Z Griff on the eve of opening day (video)

VIDEO: On the Thursday before Keystone, Copper and Breckenridge opened for the 2016-17 season, Z Griff made rounds through Breck as snow began flying and the air turned electric. There’s something inherently calm and thoughtful about a pre-opening day snowstorm, and there’s no better way to prepare for the long-awaited start of winter than yoga in his hometown. See you on the slopes!