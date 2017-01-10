On The Hill: 12″ of powder in 12 hours and it’s STILL falling in Summit (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: 12″ of powder in 12 hours and it’s STILL falling in Summit (snow video)
January 10, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: If your New Year’s resolution was to ride as much powder as possible, Mother Nature is making it easy for once to stick with your goals. The snowstorm keeps rolling with 12-19″ of fresh since Monday morning. Forecasters expect a lull on Tuesday before things ramp back up again on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Z Griff does whatever he wants in the bottomless pow because, well, that’s what you do on a snow day.
Breckenridge official report: 12″ overnight, 17″ in 24 hours, 23″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: Snowed in and looking awesome!
Weather: High 34 F, low 28 F. Calm and overcast.
Lift lines: Gonna be hard to get here so it could be empty. There was even an avalanche on Vail Pass last night.
Breakdown: Amazing days, enough said.
