On The Hill: 2-for-1 with legendary January powder at The Legend (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: 2-for-1 with legendary January powder at The Legend (video)
January 26, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: This January has been one for the books all across Colorado, and nowhere has been enjoying upwards of 150 inches (!!) more than The Legend itself: Arapahoe Basin. Z Griff and crew head east to the Continental Divide for laps on Pali Chair, which is just about the only place anyone should be when there’s this much snow. There was so much, in fact, that Z Griff split the day into two videos.
Breckenridge official report: 1″ overnight, 1″ in 24 hours, 3″ in 48 hours
Summit daily field report: Condition are soft and the air is cold.
Weather: High 13F, low of -8F. Overcast.
Lift lines: The cold will keep some at bay today.
Breakdown: Snow and sun are in the forecast and January has been one for the books.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
- On The Hill: Prescription for powder fever under T-Bar at Cucumber Bowl (video)
- On The Hill: Windy Peak 8 summit hike to get the goods at Snow White (video)
- On The Hill: 2-for-1 with legendary January powder at The Legend (video)
- On The Hill: Good day to be a shredder with 50″ in 7 days at Breckenridge (snow video)
- On The Hill: 12″ of powder in 12 hours and it’s STILL falling in Summit (snow video)
Trending Sitewide
- Fatal accident at Squaw Valley leaves ski patrol employee dead
- VIDEO: Watch guy accidentally ski off massive cliff
- CDOT tests new SnowStang bus routes to take Front Rangers to ski resorts
- ‘Campaign of terror’: Breckenridge man sentenced to probation in cyberstalking case
- Dillon, Silverthorne post offices see major delays due to staffing shortage, high mail volumes