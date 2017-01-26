On The Hill: 2-for-1 with legendary January powder at The Legend (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: This January has been one for the books all across Colorado, and nowhere has been enjoying upwards of 150 inches (!!) more than The Legend itself: Arapahoe Basin. Z Griff and crew head east to the Continental Divide for laps on Pali Chair, which is just about the only place anyone should be when there’s this much snow. There was so much, in fact, that Z Griff split the day into two videos.

Breckenridge official report: 1″ overnight, 1″ in 24 hours, 3″ in 48 hours

Summit daily field report: Condition are soft and the air is cold.

Weather: High 13F, low of -8F. Overcast.

Lift lines: The cold will keep some at bay today.

Breakdown: Snow and sun are in the forecast and January has been one for the books.