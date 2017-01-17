On The Hill: 2017 Ullr Fest parade with keg bikes, ski jumps and horned helmets (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: It’s the week after the craziness of Ullr Fest and winter hasn’t looked better. There’s tons of fresh snow, tons of sunshine (for now) and tons of locals recovering from the festivities. In case you missed the parade for work or a midday hangover, Z Griff was there to catch all the insanity, from Ullr impersonators riding keg bikes to groms hitting a mobile ski jump from the back of a truck. Enjoy.

Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 0″ in 24 hours, 2″ in 48 hours, 21″ in last 7 days

Summit Daily field report: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet. High temps and low wind with excellent snow conditions.

Weather: High of 33 F, low of 11 F. Sunny and calm.

Lift lines: The day after the long weekend and many people back to work and chores means today’s lines will be fine.

Breakdown: The storm played out in grand fashion and the picturesque days that have followed remind us why this place is so special.