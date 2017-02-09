On The Hill: A-Basin wins the midweek powder jackpot with 9″ (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: A-Basin wins the midweek powder jackpot with 9″ (snow video)
February 9, 2017
VIDEO: For what felt like the first time all season, a snowstorm didn’t bring the predicted foot-plus of fresh snow to Summit County resorts — except for A-Basin. Z Griff picked his cards right and headed into the shadow of the Continental Divide for a powder day with the gang. There was powder slashing, cliff dropping, cornice popping — what more can you ask for miweek in February?
Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 1″ in 24 hours, 7″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: The wind was whipping yesterday and left some of the high alpine closed. Today the sun comes out and there should be goods all around.
Weather: High of 41F, Low of 31F. Mostly Sunny with some wind gusts.
Lift lines: Thursday could see some pow-hungry people.
Breakdown: The sun will come out today and temps are going to be very nice. The high alpine will have some excellent snow and deposits.
