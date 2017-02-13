On The Hill: A tour of Frisco’s Mount Victoria by splitboard (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: You’ve hiked Mount Royal. Maybe you’ve even hiked Mount Victoria. But have you always then hiked back down? On The Hill correspondent Z Griff breaks out the splitboard and skins for an afternoon skinning and riding in the Frisco backcountry with Fritz Sperry, author of the MakingTurns series and a Summit Daily backcountry columnist.

