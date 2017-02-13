On The Hill: A tour of Frisco’s Mount Victoria by splitboard (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: A tour of Frisco’s Mount Victoria by splitboard (snow video)
February 13, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: You’ve hiked Mount Royal. Maybe you’ve even hiked Mount Victoria. But have you always then hiked back down? On The Hill correspondent Z Griff breaks out the splitboard and skins for an afternoon skinning and riding in the Frisco backcountry with Fritz Sperry, author of the MakingTurns series and a Summit Daily backcountry columnist.
Want more? See our On The Hill video from the book signing for Sperry’s MakingTurns guidebook series.
