On The Hill: Backflips and rope drops from a week for the meek (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Backflips and rope drops from a week for the meek (video)
January 16, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: This past week was wild. Z Griff recaps the best of the best from a week when it just didn’t stop snowing, including backflips, high-alpine rope drops and more powder than a prima donna on premiere night.
