On The Hill: Bashing berms at the Eldora Ditchslap banked slalom (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!

VIDEO: When it’s time for the Ditchslap banked slalom snowboard race at Eldora Mountain, Z Griff gets dressed to the nines in his best Cosby sweater and fur-lined hat for a day of berm bashing. Enjoy!