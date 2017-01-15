On The Hill: BONUS Whale’s Tail footage with a snow tornado (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: BONUS Whale’s Tail footage with a snow tornado (video)
January 15, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Have you ever seen a snow tornado? It’s the winter equivalent of a sandstorm, and it only happens when the snow is deep, deep, deep. Z Griff and friends make perfect turns in a perfect storm.
See the first edit from the rope drop during Ullr Fest weekend here.
