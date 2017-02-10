On The Hill: Breck buys breakfast and first tracks for pass holders (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

VIDEO: For the past 25 days, Breckenridge Resort has given out drinks, breakfast, first tracks and more to pass holders as part of Pass Holder Appreciation month-ish. Z Griff stopped by his home mountain for a hot meal and primo corduroy earlier this week, showing that yes, even locals get some love. The month-ish comes to an end TODAY (as in Friday, Feb. 10) with a party from 7-10 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center. Enjoy!