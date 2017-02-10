On The Hill: Breck buys breakfast and first tracks for pass holders (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Breck buys breakfast and first tracks for pass holders (video)
February 10, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: For the past 25 days, Breckenridge Resort has given out drinks, breakfast, first tracks and more to pass holders as part of Pass Holder Appreciation month-ish. Z Griff stopped by his home mountain for a hot meal and primo corduroy earlier this week, showing that yes, even locals get some love. The month-ish comes to an end TODAY (as in Friday, Feb. 10) with a party from 7-10 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center. Enjoy!
