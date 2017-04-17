On The Hill: Back to Breckenridge for some spring fun on the Chutes | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!

Did you miss yesterday’s video edit? Click on for every On The Hill video with Z Griff as host (that’s nearly 300 in three seasons). Like, comment and repost your favorites!

VIDEO: Ahead of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s closing date this weekend, Z Griff dodges exposed rocks and shreds the corn snow for one of Summit’s last ski season hurrahs.