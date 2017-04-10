On The Hill: Cat tales from the Land of Love at 13,000 feet (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Cat tales from the Land of Love at 13,000 feet (video)
April 10, 2017
VIDEO: Z Griff went to the Land of Love with Weston and ran into his bud, Jake, who took him to the snowcat at the Ridge, where they then proceeded to straight-line a bunch of crud.
Breckenridge official report: 0″, 1″, 1″
Summit Daily field report: Gorgeous sunshine-filled Monday.
Weather: High of 37F, Low of 19F
Lift lines: Hardly any lines.
