On The Hill: Chasing kinky waterfalls at the final Breck Friday Throwdown park jam (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Chasing kinky waterfalls at the final Breck Friday Throwdown park jam (video)
April 22, 2017
VIDEO: The snowboard season is coming to a close in Breckenridge, but that doesn’t mean everyone has already hung up the boards and headed to Moab. Z Griff drops by Park Lane terrain park for the final park jam of the spring. Everyone was throwing down, including impressive 50-50s and 50-50s to boardslides on the insanely long double-kink to triple waterfall. Who even thinks of this stuff?
Breckenridge official report: 2″ overnight, 2″ in 24 hours, 5″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: There were some snow squalls the last few days and the sun is out for the last Saturday of lifts.
Weather: High of 44F, Low of 25F. Sunny with partial clouds.
Lift lines: No lines.
Breakdown: A gorgeous second to last day of the year.
