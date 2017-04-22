 On The Hill: Chasing kinky waterfalls at the final Breck Friday Throwdown park jam (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Chasing kinky waterfalls at the final Breck Friday Throwdown park jam (video)

VIDEO: The snowboard season is coming to a close in Breckenridge, but that doesn’t mean everyone has already hung up the boards and headed to Moab. Z Griff drops by Park Lane terrain park for the final park jam of the spring. Everyone was throwing down, including impressive 50-50s and 50-50s to boardslides on the insanely long double-kink to triple waterfall. Who even thinks of this stuff?

Breckenridge official report: 2″ overnight, 2″ in 24 hours, 5″ in 48 hours

Summit Daily field report: There were some snow squalls the last few days and the sun is out for the last Saturday of lifts.

Weather: High of 44F, Low of 25F. Sunny with partial clouds.

Lift lines: No lines.

Breakdown: A gorgeous second to last day of the year.