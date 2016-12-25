On The Hill: Christmas comes early with 23″ and 50-foot cliffs at Wolf Creek (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Christmas comes early with 23″ and 50-foot cliffs at Wolf Creek (video)
December 25, 2016
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: Z Griff and crew celebrate the holidays early with a trip to Wolf Creek, the hands-down winner of early-season snowfall in Colorado with a whopping 126″ as of Christmas Day. The boys swim through waist deep powder en route to the biggest drop of the trip: a 50-foot cliff that funnels into a stand of towering pine trees. It ain’t a Rocky Mountain Christmas without a dose of adrenaline in your eggnog.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
- On The Hill: Christmas comes early with 23″ and 50-foot cliffs at Wolf Creek (video)
- On The Hill: Breaking ground on Breck’s Running of the Bulls Banked Slalom (video timelapse)
- On The Hill: Preview the Running of the Bulls Banked Slalom course, Ullr Fest edition (video)
- On The Hill: Breck’s Freeway jump line with the best of the best (video)
- On The Hill: Breck’s Peak 7 opens for the season (video)
Trending Sitewide
- Officer-involved shooting in Frisco leaves alleged car thief with hand injury
- Update: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Frisco identified
- Keystone, Breckenridge ski resorts outline future upgrades for 2017-18 season
- Breckenridge drug bust reveals cocaine being sold out of bars, restaurants
- Records show man injured in Frisco police shooting has criminal past in Minnesota