On The Hill: Fun in the Copper sun at SIA Snow Show demo days (video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Fun in the Copper sun at SIA Snow Show demo days (video)
February 1, 2017
On The Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Follow host Z Griff (@zgriff) on IG and tag your photos #othwzg to stay in touch with the latest!
VIDEO: After spending a weekend in Denver, the vendors and pros at SIA Snow Show made the drive to Copper for what this event is really all about: snowboarding and skiing. Z Griff met up with ski mountaineers, snowboarders, skiers and guys in big snouts with bunny ears before heading into the bright, warm sun for shred time. January was one for the ages, but it’s always nice to have a spring break in February. Here’s hoping the snow returns soon.
Breckenridge official report: 0″ overnight, 0″ in 24 hours, 0″ in 48 hours
Summit Daily field report: It was fairly windy all day yesterday, but at least it was warm.
Weather: High of 35F, low of 13F. Sunny.
Lift lines: It should be just fine out there.
Breakdown: It is going to be sunny and warm today with great snow conditions.
