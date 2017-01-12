On The Hill: Good day to be a shredder with 50″ in 7 days at Breckenridge (snow video) | SummitDaily.com

On The Hill: Good day to be a shredder with 50″ in 7 days at Breckenridge (snow video)
VIDEO: And the storm rolls on in Summit County with more fresh powder than Z Griff knows what to do with. He does just fine with fresh, untracked lines on main runs all across Breckenridge mountain. Where’s the best place to go right now? Anywhere — literally.
Breckenridge official report: 8″ overnight, 9″ in 24 hours, 17″ in 48 hours, 50″ in the last 7 days
Summit Daily field report: It was snowing hard last night at times and we wake to 8″ overnight at Breck. Soft on soft on soft.
Weather: High of 26 F, low of 16 F. Chance snow and breezy.
Lift lines: People are tiring out and digging out as the storm continues to provide.
Breakdown: It was a windy scene yesterday and the snow came down. There will be some very deep pockets in places. The weather has broke a little and visibility is better. Good day to be a shredder.
